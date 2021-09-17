Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 49,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 314,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,716,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 164.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $160.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.53. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.61 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.25, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 101,119 shares of company stock worth $16,839,782 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

