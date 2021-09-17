Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 23,369 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 227,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,263,000 after buying an additional 31,638 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $189,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.3% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $48.69 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $52.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.92.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

