JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) PT Lowered to $51.00

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

NYSE:JKS opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.97. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $90.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.47.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in JinkoSolar by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.