Barclays Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $345.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $330.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.56.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $305.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.15 and its 200 day moving average is $264.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

