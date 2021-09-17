Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Director Bernard Fried Sells 10,000 Shares

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PWR stock opened at $116.87 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $119.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 229.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

