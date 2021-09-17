Paul Metcalf Purchases 100,000 Shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Stock

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) CMO Paul Metcalf acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TUEM opened at $2.22 on Friday. Tuesday Morning Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.78 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Tuesday Morning had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $177.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUEM. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

