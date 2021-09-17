Marcum Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,663 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $125.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

