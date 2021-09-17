National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 24,570 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,570 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Hecla Mining worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 4.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 32.8% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HL opened at $5.68 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 81.14, a P/E/G ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.51.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

