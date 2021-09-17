National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,194 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average of $61.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

