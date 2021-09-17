National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,283 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,041,000 after buying an additional 1,390,627 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 301,934 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4,712.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 248,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,339,000 after purchasing an additional 243,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS opened at $396.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $393.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.09.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.