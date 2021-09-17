Empirical Finance LLC Acquires Shares of 739 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 739 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,490,000 after purchasing an additional 662,115 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,608,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,071,000 after purchasing an additional 148,048 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 387,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,840,000 after buying an additional 106,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,691,000 after buying an additional 104,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $354.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.74 and a fifty-two week high of $391.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.74.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.25.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

