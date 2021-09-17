WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.39 Million

Analysts predict that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) will announce $51.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WM Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.28 million and the highest is $52.30 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year sales of $201.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.10 million to $204.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $293.19 million, with estimates ranging from $285.40 million to $299.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WM Technology.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAPS. JMP Securities began coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on WM Technology in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on WM Technology in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

WM Technology stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.18.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth $110,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

