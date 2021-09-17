Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 295.8% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $314,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

