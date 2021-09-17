Short Interest in P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIOE) Rises By 303.6%

P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIOE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, an increase of 303.6% from the August 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

P10 stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. P10 has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42.

About P10

P10 Holdings, Inc is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth.

