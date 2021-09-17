Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the August 15th total of 175,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

Get Top Glove Co. Bhd. alerts:

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.