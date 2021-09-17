Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the August 15th total of 175,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Top Glove Co. Bhd. stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $9.09.
Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile
