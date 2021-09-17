TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,200 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the August 15th total of 341,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TAGOF opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $32.93.
TAG Immobilien Company Profile
Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.