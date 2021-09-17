TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,200 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the August 15th total of 341,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAGOF opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $32.93.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

