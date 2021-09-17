IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Short Interest Update

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) by 1,539.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDBA opened at $21.35 on Friday. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $261.39 million and a PE ratio of -9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.26.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.22). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a negative net margin of 1,329.21%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

