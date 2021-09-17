Brokerages Anticipate KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Million

Analysts expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to post sales of $2.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20 million. KemPharm reported sales of $1.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year sales of $28.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.44 million to $28.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $31.75 million, with estimates ranging from $21.06 million to $42.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KemPharm.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

KMPH opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.31. KemPharm has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $22.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47.

In other KemPharm news, CEO Travis C. Mickle bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,697.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 5,305 shares of company stock valued at $47,754 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KemPharm by 110.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,234 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in KemPharm by 72.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KemPharm (KMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.