Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $54.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.69.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average is $45.09. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

