TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $112.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TFI International has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $116.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.18 and a 200-day moving average of $103.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. Analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price target (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.12.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

