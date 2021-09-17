TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.
Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $112.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TFI International has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $116.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.18 and a 200-day moving average of $103.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. Analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TFI International
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
