Analysts Set The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Price Target at $24.60

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Manitowoc stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $772.91 million, a PE ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Manitowoc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

