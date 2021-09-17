Brokerages Anticipate Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) will announce $1.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $930,000.00 to $1.46 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year sales of $5.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 million to $6.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.99 million, with estimates ranging from $14.38 million to $28.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Field Trip Health.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTRP. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.
About Field Trip Health
Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.
