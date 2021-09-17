Brokerages Anticipate Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) will announce $1.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $930,000.00 to $1.46 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year sales of $5.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 million to $6.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.99 million, with estimates ranging from $14.38 million to $28.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Field Trip Health.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTRP. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRP opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. Field Trip Health has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $7.71.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

