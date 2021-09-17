Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,395.13

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,395.13 ($18.23) and traded as high as GBX 1,496 ($19.55). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 1,478 ($19.31), with a volume of 114,691 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,398.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,204.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28.

In other news, insider Siyamak Rasty purchased 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,288 ($16.83) per share, with a total value of £28,786.80 ($37,610.14).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

