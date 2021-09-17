Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Shares of Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.39 ($0.01). Laura Ashley shares last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,241,518 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17.

Laura Ashley Company Profile (LON:ALY)

Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.

