YouGov (LON:YOU) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,294.58

YouGov plc (LON:YOU) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,294.58 ($16.91) and traded as high as GBX 1,390 ($18.16). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 1,320 ($17.25), with a volume of 72,372 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on YouGov from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,455 ($19.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on YouGov from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,297.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,154.08.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

