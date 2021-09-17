Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $158.99

Vectura Group plc (LON:VEC) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.99 ($2.08) and traded as high as GBX 164.60 ($2.15). Vectura Group shares last traded at GBX 164.40 ($2.15), with a volume of 1,568,371 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEC. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 159.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 136.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £988.19 million and a P/E ratio of 8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

