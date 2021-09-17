CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives $16.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of research firms have commented on CVI. Citigroup lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. reduced their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.95.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

