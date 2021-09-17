Status Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $38.63 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Status has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $333.93 million and approximately $38.63 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can currently be purchased for $0.0962 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00059470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00135290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.01 or 0.00761165 BTC.

About Status

Status is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

