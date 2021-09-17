Internet Computer Reaches One Day Volume of $290.64 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $9.11 billion and approximately $290.64 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $55.93 or 0.00117929 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00071036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00172189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.08 or 0.07259557 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,414.03 or 0.99970163 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.04 or 0.00824478 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 473,183,815 coins and its circulating supply is 162,890,217 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

