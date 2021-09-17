Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on GBERY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

GBERY stock opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. Geberit has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.35.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

