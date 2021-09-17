Rally (RLY) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Rally has a total market capitalization of $199.13 million and $13.65 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001480 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00071036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00117929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00172189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.08 or 0.07259557 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,414.03 or 0.99970163 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.04 or 0.00824478 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rally

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,734,400 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

