Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $416.59

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 416.59 ($5.44) and traded as high as GBX 424 ($5.54). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 415 ($5.42), with a volume of 15,815 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £136.73 million and a PE ratio of 58.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 416.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 374.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.70.

Avingtrans Company Profile (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

