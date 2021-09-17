Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Update

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 81.2% from the August 15th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of OXBR opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oxbridge Re during the second quarter worth $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oxbridge Re by 26.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Oxbridge Re by 18.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

