Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the August 15th total of 292,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCIC. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $8,578,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Creek Investment by 2,259.7% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 766,097 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at about $6,400,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth about $5,533,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth about $5,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Creek Investment stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Jack Creek Investment has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.68.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

