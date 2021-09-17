Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4,095.50

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,095.50 ($53.51) and traded as high as GBX 4,155 ($54.29). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 4,090 ($53.44), with a volume of 430,003 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,623 ($60.40) to GBX 4,761 ($62.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,102.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,389.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57. The firm has a market cap of £10.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a €0.29 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.00%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.