IDOX (LON:IDOX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.41

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.41 ($0.93) and traded as high as GBX 73.20 ($0.96). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 72.20 ($0.94), with a volume of 246,518 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDOX shares. Canaccord Genuity raised IDOX to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of IDOX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price target on IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £333.11 million and a PE ratio of 35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.10.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

