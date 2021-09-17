Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Takes $34.03 Million Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,556,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,031,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 126,412 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 70.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 20,760 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 71.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 73.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 37,030 shares during the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

OPCH stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

