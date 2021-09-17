Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Takes $51.95 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 853,093 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,953,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.06% of ConocoPhillips at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,043,388,000 after buying an additional 916,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $999,154,000 after buying an additional 2,609,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $59.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

