Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KPTI shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

KPTI opened at $5.80 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $437.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after buying an additional 1,031,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 955,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,027,000 after purchasing an additional 484,269 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4,350.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 392,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 383,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,810.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 318,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

