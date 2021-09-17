Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 480,399 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,105,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.84.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

