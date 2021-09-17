Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Short Interest Update

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ILPMY stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. Permanent TSB Group has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.96.

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

