Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Short Interest Update

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ILPMY stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. Permanent TSB Group has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.96.
About Permanent TSB Group
