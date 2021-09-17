Capstead Mortgage Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:CMO)

Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Capstead Mortgage has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years.

CMO stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 21.42 and a quick ratio of 21.43. Capstead Mortgage has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $671.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 74.89% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capstead Mortgage stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 166,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Capstead Mortgage worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

