Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Upgraded at TheStreet

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaspien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Kaspien alerts:

NASDAQ KSPN opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kaspien has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 million, a P/E ratio of 82.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.50. Kaspien had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kaspien will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Kaspien worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.