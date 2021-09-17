Primecap Management Co. CA Has $160.81 Million Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,558,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,070 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $160,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Alkermes by 18.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Alkermes by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Alkermes by 27.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $29.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.47, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

