Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,350,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,350 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.58% of Dollar Tree worth $134,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLTR opened at $89.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.23. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.