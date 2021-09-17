Scotiabank Lowers Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$50.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s previous close.

LIF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.33.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$42.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.50. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$23.47 and a one year high of C$50.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

