Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.390-$-1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $252 million-$256 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.96 million.Domo also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.370-$-0.330 EPS.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.75 and a 200 day moving average of $72.78. Domo has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 2.95.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domo will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.50.

In other Domo news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 over the last three months. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

