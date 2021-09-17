ESBC (ESBC) Price Hits $0.0363 on Major Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $60,688.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ESBC has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,254,645 coins and its circulating supply is 29,975,311 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

