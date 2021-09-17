Stellar Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $7.61 billion and $665.93 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00071305 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00134716 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00073550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00117596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00172593 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013240 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $251.89 or 0.00530147 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,796 coins and its circulating supply is 23,704,554,828 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

