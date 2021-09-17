National Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,808.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter worth $236,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

GBIL stock opened at $100.09 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $100.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.